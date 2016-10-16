Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 16 October 2016

Ghana youth attacker Francis Narh strikes in Levski Sofia stalemate in Bulgaria

Former Ghana U20 attacker Francis Narh scored the equaliser for Levski Sofia to help them to nick a 1-1 draw at CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian top-flight league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old netted the opener for his side in the 34th minute and lasted until he was replaced in the 90th minute.

Narh, a former Tema Youth player, has scored 3 goals in 10 appearances for Levski this season.

