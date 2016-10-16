Ghana youth attacker Francis Narh strikes in Levski Sofia stalemate in Bulgaria

Former Ghana U20 attacker Francis Narh scored the equaliser for Levski Sofia to help them to nick a 1-1 draw at CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian top-flight league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old netted the opener for his side in the 34th minute and lasted until he was replaced in the 90th minute.

Narh, a former Tema Youth player, has scored 3 goals in 10 appearances for Levski this season.

