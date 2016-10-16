FEATURE: Black Stars call ups must be open to create competition in the team

Many followers and cherishers of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, have expressed worry with regards to the way head coach Avram Grant invites players to play for the country, and I agree with then completely.

In the absence of competition, complacency sets in and the outcome of complacency is failure. Hence we need competition in the team to create perfection.

Israeli trainer Avram Grant has been going on European tours more than any other Black Stars coach to monitor players yet we have the same squad which many refer to as the template.

We have close to 5000 Ghanaian players all over the world who are all capable of playing for the Black Stars but we pick few ones because we want the best. In might the same view, Grant must invite the best from those he has neglected to compete with the current once for positions to create excellence.

The next Black Stars call up should have the following players. Grant must grant them time to show the whole world what they have for their nation. Grant's all up is becoming too easy for even a kindergarten student to predict, meanwhile there are other performing players neglected.

1. Rashid Sumaila - CB(Al Gharafa, Qatar)



Played 35 matches for Al Qadsia, won the league, won the best foreign-based player in Kuwait, won the best player and defender of Al Qadsia. Scored 4 goals. Moved to Al Gharafa last week.

2. Dennis Appiah - RB (Anderlecht)



Played 38 matches for Caen in the France Ligue 1 last season. Scored 1 goal. Moved to Anderlecht two months ago. Has played all matches for them. He played for France at the youth level but we can get him. A good substitute for Harrison Afful. His presence alone will push Harrison to do more.

3. Augustine Okrah - ST (Al Marreikh)



Played all matches for Al Marreikh last season. Played the CAF Champions League matches and scored excellent goals. Has started all game this season and has 17 goals so far.

4. Nuru Suley - CD (Alanyaspor)



Played 28 matches last season. Qualified Alanyaspor to the Super Lig. Has been phenomenal in the league so far

5. Nasiru Mohammed - AM (Hacken)



Played 30 matches last season, scored 4 goals. Has played 18 matches so far this season with 3 goals. An intelligent creative player.

6. Ofori Ebenezer - LB, LW, DM (AIK)



Won the best midfielder in Sweden last season. Played 27 matches last season has 22 so far this season with 2 goals.

7. Yaw Yeboah - RW, LW (FC Twente)



Excellent creative midfielder. Moved to FC Twente on loan from Man City. Has been phenomenal for FC Twente so far with many assists.

8. Amos Frimpong - RB (Asante Kotoko)



Amos was been the most instrumental defender last season in the Ghana Premier League. He played 30 matches in all competitions for Kotoko and scored 8 goals. He must be called to challenge Harrison Afful.

9. Don Mahatma - ST (Sogndal)



Played 27 matches last season with 13 goals. Has played 18 matches so far with 3 goals.

10. Kwasi Donsu - M (Medeama SC)



Played 32 matches this season, scored 16 goals out of which 10 were free kicks.

These players must be invited to shake the 'untouchables'. At least give them a sign of competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com