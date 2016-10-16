Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghanaian-born Portuguese youth international Asumah Abubakar makes Dutch top-flight full debut with Willem II

Ghanaian-born Portugal youth international Asumah Abubakar made his full debut for Willem II and impressed as they earned a point at Sparta Rotterdam in a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

Though the Kumasi-born has made three Eredivisie appearances and played once last season, all his games came in substitute appearances.

However on Saturday Willem manager Erwin van de Looi handed him a starting berth in his squad and he overly impressed in the 77 minutes he lasted at the Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel.

Asumah, 19, represented Portugal at the 2016 UEFA U19 tournament but he was withdrawn over eligibility issues.

He on his second season with Willem and is tipped to impress.

