No Ghanaian player in CAF initial 25-man list for African Player Based in Africa award

There was no Ghanaian player in CAF's preliminary list for the 2016 African Player Based in Africa award.

CAF Champions League finalists Mamelodi Sundowns have five players Dennis Onyango, Keegan Dolly, Hlompho Kekana, Khama Billiat and Yannick Zakri- in the 25 nominees.

TP Mazembe trio of Joel Kimwaki, Salif Coulibaly, Rainford Kalaba and Elia Meschak were also included.

The list will be pruned to three ahead of the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala on Thursday, 05 January 2017 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Last year, Tanzania's Mbwana Ally Samatta then of TP Mazembe won the award.

Nominees for African Player of the Year - Based in Africa

Dennis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Itumeleng Khune (South Africa & Kaizer Chiefs), Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Joel Kimwaki (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Joyce Lomalisa (DR Congo & AS Vita), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Ali Gabr (Egypt & Zamalek), Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Jackson Mwanza (Zambia & Zesco United)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Elia Meschak (DR Congo & TP Mazembe), Aymen Hefny (Egypt & Zamalek)

Morgan Betorangal (Chad & MO Bejaia), Hlompho Kekana (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Hamza Lahmar (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel)

Jesse Were (Kenya & Zesco United), Idris Mbombo (DR Congo & Zesco United), Chisom Chikatara (Nigeria & Wydad Athletic Club), William Jebor (Liberia & Wydad Athletic Club)

Reda Hajhouj (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Congo & Wydad Athletic Club), Mfon Udon (Nigeria & Enyimba), Bassem Morsi (Egypt & Zamalek)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Yannick Zakri (Cote d'Ivoire & Mamelodi Sundowns)

