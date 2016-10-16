Christian Atsu maintains starting role in Newcastle win over Brentford

Christian Atsu maintained his place in the Newcastle United starting line-up as they beat Brentford 3-1 at home to sustain their promotion charge in the Championship.

The Ghana international replicated the form exhibited when he scored the only goal in the 1-0 success over Rotherham United before the break.

Atsu ensured the Magpies took a first half 3-0 lead through Ciaran Clark and a Dwight Gayle double.

But the visitors pulled one back through Scott Hogan in the 52nd minute.

Newcastle United are one point behind leaders Norwich City after 12 rounds of matches.

