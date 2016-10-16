CONCERN: G6 Tournament must be played at one venue

Change is vital but sudden change can be catastrophic.

I start with this quote because I sense catastrophe for the new GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo's GHALCA and Alex Ackumey's GHALCA as they approach their first major assignment, the G6 Tournament.

At the end of the 2014/15 league season, the Alhaji Raji-led GHALCA introduced the G6 Tournament which was played in Takoradi. It was one tournament which received numerous applauds from all football loving people.

I remember very well when the then Chairman of the association Alhaji Raji called for the establishment of the tournament claiming that he would want the tournament to be maintained.

Truly, the new GHALCA has maintained the tournament but the change in format can be disastrous to the tournament. We are all aware that the G6 tournament, has failed to live its original aim when it was the GHALCA Top 4 Tournament. Despite the change, the G6 Tournament was cheered all over the country.

I was however taken aback when GHALCA announced that the G6 Tournament will be played at three different venues next month ahead of the start of the 2016/17 season which is likely to start in December. Kumasi, Accra and Sunyani are the three venues chosen for the tournament but that is where I see the catastrophic aspect of the change I stated in the beginning of this write-up.

Must the format be changed?

Is it necessary at all?

Why is the new GHALCA trying to do everything possible to do something to show they are the best within this shortest time?

More speed, less haste Kudjoe Fianoo and his administration.

It wouldn't have been a major problem trying to play the game at three different centers but just as we saw last season, playing at one venue within a specific period of time reduces stress on clubs and players, it reduces cost on GHALCA and the teams, it makes television coverage easier and makes the convergence of supporters at the venue colourful.

I have no problem with choosing either Kumasi, Accra or Sunyani as the venue for the tournament but my major concern is that the tournament must be played at one venue. Well, the Sunyani Coronation Park has been closed down so the tournament is now limited to Accra and Kumasi.

My free counsel is that Kudjoe Fianoo and his administration should not be bent on doing something just to be praised by the media but should do the right thing even if it appears wrong in the face of the media but will be beneficial tomorrow.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com