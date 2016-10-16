Andre Ayew named in 30-man CAF Player of the Year shortlist

Ghana's Andre Ayew has been named in the CAF's initial 30-man shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year Award.

The Black Stars player has enjoyed life in English football with a great debut season leading to a record move to West Ham.

Ayew has also been key for the Black Stars in their qualifiers leading to a place in the 2017 AFCON.

Last year, he came third in the voting for the CAF Player of the year award with Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking the award and Yaya Toure was second.

Aubameyang also makes his way into the shortlist together with Senegal's Sadio Mane, Cote d'Ivoire's Gervinho, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, and English Premier League winner, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.

Nigeria's John Mikel Obi and Yannick Bolasie of DR Congo also make the list and there is a place for Nigeria and Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

South African-based pair of Khama Biliat (Sundowns and Zimbabwe) and Dennis Onyango (Sundowns and Uganda).

African Player of the Year 1 shortlist:

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

2. El Arabi Hillel Soudani (Algeria & Dinamo Zagreb)

3. Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City)

4. Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon & Antalyaspor)

5. Benjamin Mounkandjo (Cameroon & Lorient)

6. Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire & PSG)

7. Eric Bailly (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester City)

8. Yao Kouasi Gervais 'Gervinho' (Cote d'Ivoire & Hebei Fortune)

9. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma)

10. Mohamed El Neny (Egypt & Arsenal)

11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Dortmund)

12. Andre Ayew (Ghana & West Ham)

13. Victor Wanyama (Kenya & Tottenham)

14. William Jebor (Liberia & Wydad Athletic Club)

15. Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus) 16. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

17. John Mikel Obi (Nigeria & Chelsea)

18. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

19. Ahmed Musa (Nigeria & Leicester City)

20. Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal)

21. Yannick Bolasie (DR Congo & Everton)

22. Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

23. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

24. Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

25. Itumeleng Khune (South Africa & Kaizer Chiefs)

26. Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk) 27. Aymen Abdennour Tunisia & Valencia)

28. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia & Sunderland)

29. Dennis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

30. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana