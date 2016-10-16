Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 October 2016 08:25 CET

'You Are Class': Newcastle fans sing Christian Atsu praises after victory over Brentford

Newcastle fans have offered high praises for new signing Christian Atsu after their 3-1 victory over Brentford inthe English Championship.

The 24-year-old produced yet another masterclass performance for Rafael Benitez's side with his pace and sulky skills on his first league start at St James' Park.

The Ghanaian winger received standing ovation and massive applauds from the home fans after his substitution in the 71st minute.

And Newcastle fans took to Twitter to show their respect  to the on-loan Chelsea winger...

@ChristianAtsu20 great game lad keep up the hard work you were brilliant — Gary Petts (@madtoonlad) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

"Abaa a yede boo Baah no da ho." The cain used to whip Baah is safely kept. Ur master said it, Agya Mills, so note.
By: AGYA HENE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img