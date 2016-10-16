'You Are Class': Newcastle fans sing Christian Atsu praises after victory over Brentford

Newcastle fans have offered high praises for new signing Christian Atsu after their 3-1 victory over Brentford inthe English Championship.

The 24-year-old produced yet another masterclass performance for Rafael Benitez's side with his pace and sulky skills on his first league start at St James' Park.

The Ghanaian winger received standing ovation and massive applauds from the home fans after his substitution in the 71st minute.

And Newcastle fans took to Twitter to show their respect to the on-loan Chelsea winger...

@ChristianAtsu20 great game lad keep up the hard work you were brilliant — Gary Petts (@madtoonlad) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

