Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Adomah plays in Steve Bruce's first game, Jordan missing

New Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce began his reign with a point as the local derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in a draw, with Ghana winger Albert Adomah featuring.

Adomah was handed a starting role by Steve Bruce who took over the reins fon Thursday after the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo.

The Ghanaian winger played the full duration of the game but his compatriot, Jordan Ayew, was an unused substitute at the Villa Park in Saturday's late kick-off game.

Ayew was a fitness doubt for s derby against the Wolves this weekend after picking up an unspecified injury on international duty with Ghana.

Aston Villa took the lead through Jonathan Kodjia's 15th-minute penalty, only for Wolves to level with a spot-kick of their own from Helder Costa.

And Wolves had enough second-half chances to have won comfortably.

On a day when Bruce's side began the game in the Championship's bottom three thanks to the day's earlier results, they ended it in 20th - nine points behind his old club Birmingham City, who occupy the last of the four play-off places.

