Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 October 2016 08:25 CET

Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Adomah plays in Steve Bruce's first game, Jordan missing

New Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce began his reign with a point as the local derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in a draw, with Ghana winger Albert Adomah featuring.

Adomah was handed a starting role by Steve Bruce who took over the reins fon Thursday after the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo.

The Ghanaian winger played the full duration of the game but his compatriot, Jordan Ayew, was an unused substitute at the Villa Park in Saturday's late kick-off game.

Ayew was a fitness doubt for s derby against the Wolves this weekend after picking up an unspecified injury on international duty with Ghana.

Aston Villa took the lead through Jonathan Kodjia's 15th-minute penalty, only for Wolves to level with a spot-kick of their own from Helder Costa.

And Wolves had enough second-half chances to have won comfortably.

On a day when Bruce's side began the game in the Championship's bottom three thanks to the day's earlier results, they ended it in 20th - nine points behind his old club Birmingham City, who occupy the last of the four play-off places.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

most people have diarrhea of words but constipation of action
By: Collins Akuamoah Boa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img