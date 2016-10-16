Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 16 October 2016 07:41 CET

Andre Ayew: West Ham attacker set to return in December

Ghanaian midfielder Andre Ayew has given struggling West Ham a massive boost with a return to training - and he plans to be fit in six weeks.

The ex-Olympique Marseille star joined the Hammers for £20.5 million from Swansea in the summer but has so far played only 35 minutes for the club.

He was injured in the first match of the season against Chelsea where the Hammers lost 2-1.

But the Black Stars deputy captain is ready to ready resume light training on Sunday - the plan now is for him to be back for three crucial matches at the end of November and the beginning of December.

In successive Premier League matches, West Ham face Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Manager Slaven Bilic is desperate to have Ayew's fire-power back for that trio of taxing matches.

And Ayew is impatient to help the club who showed so much faith in him.

