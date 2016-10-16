Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 October 2016 06:10 CET

Stephen Owusu: Ghanaian scores winner for Tusker in Kenya Premier League

League leaders Tusker extended their lead at the top of the log after edging out Bandari 1-0 in a keenly contested encounter in Mbaraki on Saturday.

It was Ghanaian substitute Stephen Owusu who came off the bench in the 83rd minute to score the all-important goal for the brewers, heading home Osborne Monday's looping cross at the far post.

The win takes Tusker to 51 points; seven ahead of nearest challengers Gor Mahia, who are on 44 with a game in hand.

It was a balanced game that saw both teams give their all, though the Brewers created the better chances.

Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, Noah Wafula and Anthony Ndolo all had a sniff on Bandari's goal, but their efforts were repelled by the steady Bandari defence marshalled by Sharif Mohammed and Andrew Waiswa.

Bandari keeper Wilson Obungu made a crucial save in the 50th minute when he rushed from his goal line to block Wanga's shot after a beautiful interplay involving Mieno and Ndolo.

The best chance for Bandari that went begging was wasted by former Gor Mahia striker Dan Sserenkuma, whose fancy flick on an inviting Shaban Kenga cross failed to come off as planned.

In the 60th minute Tusker's Mieno missed what was visibly the easiest of chances, shooting over the bar from inside the area. Minutes later Wanga's header missed the target by inches as Tusker pushed for a goal.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

NOTHING CAN BE SUCURED WITHOUT PROTECTION.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img