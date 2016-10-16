Stephen Owusu: Ghanaian scores winner for Tusker in Kenya Premier League

League leaders Tusker extended their lead at the top of the log after edging out Bandari 1-0 in a keenly contested encounter in Mbaraki on Saturday.

It was Ghanaian substitute Stephen Owusu who came off the bench in the 83rd minute to score the all-important goal for the brewers, heading home Osborne Monday's looping cross at the far post.

The win takes Tusker to 51 points; seven ahead of nearest challengers Gor Mahia, who are on 44 with a game in hand.

It was a balanced game that saw both teams give their all, though the Brewers created the better chances.

Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, Noah Wafula and Anthony Ndolo all had a sniff on Bandari's goal, but their efforts were repelled by the steady Bandari defence marshalled by Sharif Mohammed and Andrew Waiswa.

Bandari keeper Wilson Obungu made a crucial save in the 50th minute when he rushed from his goal line to block Wanga's shot after a beautiful interplay involving Mieno and Ndolo.

The best chance for Bandari that went begging was wasted by former Gor Mahia striker Dan Sserenkuma, whose fancy flick on an inviting Shaban Kenga cross failed to come off as planned.

In the 60th minute Tusker's Mieno missed what was visibly the easiest of chances, shooting over the bar from inside the area. Minutes later Wanga's header missed the target by inches as Tusker pushed for a goal.

