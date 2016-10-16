Lionel Messi: Barcelona superstar sets ANOTHER all-time scoring record in La Liga

Lionel Messi has overtaken Athletic legend Telmo Zarra's tally of 179 league goals at home with his strike against Deportivo on Saturday.

Messi returned to the Barcelona squad after missing the last three weeks with a groin problem, but the Argentine was only named on the bench alongside Andres Iniesta as head coach Luis Enrique went for a back three.

It took just three minutes for Messi to make his mark as the Argentine collected a through-pass from Neymar before firing the ball into the top corner to make La Liga history.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fourth on the list with 150 goals, behind Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano's tally of 151.

Messi is already the top scorer and assist provider in Liga history and now adds yet another record to the long list of achievements during his career.

