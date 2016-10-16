Joe Dodoo: Ghanaian striker hails 'fantastic' Rangers fans

Rangers striker Joe Dodoo has told the club's official website that the Gers fans have been fantastic since he arrived at the club.

The young forward made the move to Ibrox in the summer transfer window, completing a free transfer from Premier League champions Leicester City.

He made an impressive start to life in Scotland, scoring two goals in two League Cup games at the beginning of the campaign.

That saw him become an instant hit with the Rangers faithful who have high hopes he can be a future star at the club.

Their support has not gone unnoticed by the striker either, who says they have been fantastic since his arrival.

'The fans have been fantastic since I've been here,' he told the club's official website.

'It's been great here, there are amazing people, people who talk to you on the street, and it's all good messages.

'It's great to interact with them and to have fans support you that much, you can't get anything better than that.'

While he is naturally keen to taste that support once again, Dodoo insists he will not be rushing his way back into the first-team setup.

The striker has been absent since the end of August, when an ankle injury picked up against Kilmarnock ruled him out for the whole of September and the beginning of this month.

He is now back and looking to make his return but insists that he will have to fight the urge to rush back.

credit: HITC



