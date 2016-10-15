Mustapha Essuman: Hearts Player of the Season gets cash reward from Goil

The hardworking defender, Mustapha Mustapha Essuman, named as the Phobians player of last season has been given a cash reward from Goil.

Mustapha Accra., who missed just two games in his debut season at Accra Hearts of Oak was named the Player of the season of the club.

He scored only a goal in the 28 league games played, which came against Bechem United in his side's 3-1 win in Accra..

Goil, who are sponsors of the club handed the player an undisclosed cash amount as a recognition of his contribution to the club.

Hearts of Oak finished third on the league log of the Ghana Premier League last season

