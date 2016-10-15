Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 21:55 CET

Greater Accra Division Two League Zone IV: Madina Republicans thump Akorley Super Heroes 5-0

Madina Republicans FC thumped Akorley Super Heroes 5-0 at the CSIR Park on Saturday in the Greater Accra Division Two League Zone IV.

Though the home side dictated play right from the blast of the whistle, they had to wait until the 24th minute to open the scoring through Leonard Gawu with a free-kick.

Maxwell Takyi added the second two minutes later from a close-range finish.

Just before the half time whistle, Gawu converted a spot-kick for his personal second and increase the tally to 3-0.

This was after Johnson Blay had been fouled.
Two minutes after the interval, Haruna Abdullah got on the score-sheet with a lovely chip over the Akorley Super Heroes keeper.

On the 70 th  minute mark, Takyi registered his second on the afternoon and the game's fifth goal.

