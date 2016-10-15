Black Maidens arrive home after brave display at FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals

The Black Maidens have arrived home on Saturday after their impressive campaign at the 2016 FIFA Women's World Cup finals where they were quarter-finalists.

The team narrowly missed out on a semi-final slot after conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 to Korea DPR.

Ghana FA Executive Committee duo Nana Banyin Eyison and Executive Committee member Madam Leanier Addy met the team on arrival.

''You raised the flag of Ghana high at the tournament and it was just unfortunate that we lost with just few minutes to the end the game against Korea,'' Nana Benyin said.

''On behalf of the president of the Association, I will like to welcome you back home and I believe that you will continue to progress to the other national team's and make our nation proud.''

The Black Maidens lost their opening Group match 5-0 to Japan but recovered to beat USA 2-1 and then Paraguay 1-0 to reach the last eight.

They are owned bonuses and per diems at the tournament but no word has been heard from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

