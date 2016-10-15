Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 15 October 2016 21:55 CET

Hearts of Oak Player of the Season Mustapha Essuman gets cash prize from sponsor GOIL

Hearts of Oak ace midfielder Mustapha Essuman received undisclosed sum of money from the club's official sponsor GOIL. 

Essuman played in all 30 league matches as the Phobians ended the season in third place.

He missed only two matches (FA Cup) in all competitions this season.

Essuman scored one goal and that was against Bechem United in the first round at home.

Our proud sponsors #GOIL present cash prize to Mustapha Essuman for being the most outstanding #AHOSC player last season. #GOIL good energy. pic.twitter.com/kt4q2UqGL9

— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) October 14, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The is near so i advice each and everyone to surrender to follow jesus.
By: yvette Asamoah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img