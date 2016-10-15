Hearts of Oak Player of the Season Mustapha Essuman gets cash prize from sponsor GOIL

Hearts of Oak ace midfielder Mustapha Essuman received undisclosed sum of money from the club's official sponsor GOIL.

Essuman played in all 30 league matches as the Phobians ended the season in third place.

He missed only two matches (FA Cup) in all competitions this season.

Essuman scored one goal and that was against Bechem United in the first round at home.

Our proud sponsors #GOIL present cash prize to Mustapha Essuman for being the most outstanding #AHOSC player last season. #GOIL good energy. pic.twitter.com/kt4q2UqGL9

— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) October 14, 2016

