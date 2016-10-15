Premier League: Ranieri demands improvement from sloppy Leicester

Claudio Ranieri admitted Leicester had only themselves to blame for the latest setback in their lacklustre defence of the Premier League title.

Ranieri's side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday and are languishing 10 points behind leaders Manchester City just five months after becoming English football's most unexpected champions.

Retaining the title was always likely to be a bridge too far for Leicester, but the depth of their struggles -- they have won only twice in eight matches -- is still a surprise.

Foxes boss Ranieri had no doubts his players were the authors of their own misfortune and he called on them to cut out the careless mistakes and show better focus.

"We made mistakes. When you concede a goal from a corner again it is clear. You come to Chelsea and your attention must be at the maximum," Ranieri said.

N'Golo Kante dominated for Chelsea against his former team (AFP)

