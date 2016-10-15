Champions League: Injured Ribery to miss PSV clash

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been sidelined for up to three weeks with a fresh injury and will miss Wednesday's Champions League game at home to PSV Eindhoven.

The 33-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, picked up a leg injury on Friday in training and Bayern's assistant coach Hermann Gerland confirmed he is unlikely to play again this month.

"He needs at least two to three weeks to be ready to play again," Gerland told Sky.

Bayern need a victory at home to PSV at the Allianz Arena to get back to winning ways in Europe following their 1-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid at the end of September.

Bayern are second in Group D behind Atletico while Eindhoven are bottom of the table with just one point after their 2-2 draw at Russian side Rostov and 1-0 defeat at home to Madrid.

Ribery sat out Bayern's German league match at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and will also miss their Bundesliga games at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach next Saturday, then away to Augsburg a week later.

The Frenchman is also set to sit out their German Cup second-round match at home to Augsburg on October 26.

