Premier League: Bournemouth inflict 6-1 misery on Phelan's Hull

A double by Junior Stanislas inspired Bournemouth to a 6-1 Premier League thrashing of Hull on Saturday and make it a miserable start for Mike Phelan in his first match as permanent manager.

Stanislas' brace plus goals by Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson, Steve Cook and Dan Gosling -- Ryan Mason getting his first for Hull -- extended the Cherries unbeaten run to six matches.

Defeat for Hull deepened the crisis enveloping the club as after a bright start to the season with Phelan as caretaker manager -- after Steve Bruce walked out -- they have not won in their last six Premier League games.

The hosts had the perfect start as Daniels was on hand to knock in on the rebound after Stanislas's shot had come back off a post.

Bournemouth ran affairs with former Liverpool player Jordon Ibe controlling the game.

Callum Wilson (left) was among the scorers as Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to six games (AFP)

