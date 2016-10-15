Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 15 October 2016 21:10 CET

Serie A: Dzeko joy as Roma oust Napoli to become the 'anti-Juve'

Edin Dzeko was celebrating hitting his first league brace on the road as Roma stunned Napoli 3-1 in the 'Derby del Sole' to relaunch their Serie A title hopes Saturday.

"It's not easy to win at Napoli and to score three goals here, we did very well," Dzeko told Sky Sport.

"Scoring two goals is great, it's my first brace away from home."

Bosnia international Dzeko faced huge criticism last season when he struggled to score eight goals in 31 appearances for the Giallorossi.

But with seven goals in as many games, the former Manchester City marksman is now provisionally top of the Serie A scoring charts as Roma provisionally replaced Napoli as the biggest threat to Juve's hopes of a record sixth consecutive scudetto.

Edin Dzeko (right) has scored seven goals in as many games for Roma (AFP)

Football News

