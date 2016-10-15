Ligue 1: In-form Cavani steers PSG to win at Nancy

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored again as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a determined display from Ligue 1 strugglers Nancy to win 2-1 on Saturday and move into second place.

Lucas' free-kick gave the reigning champions a 13th-minute lead at the Stade Marcel-Picot with Cavani contributing his league-leading ninth goal shortly after on the artificial surface.

Former France international midfielder Alou Diarra pulled a goal back on his Nancy debut early in the second half as the 35-year-old appeared for his eighth club in the French top flight.

PSG climbed above Monaco on goal difference but Unai Emery's side still trail league leaders Nice by four points ahead of next Sunday's showdown with arch rivals Marseille.

Brazilian Lucas nudged the visitors ahead with his fifth goal of the season as his whipped delivery from out on the left wing nestled in the far corner after evading both Cavani and Nancy goalkeeper Guy-Roland Ndy Assembe.

play

Lucas (right) outsmarts Nancy's Vincent Muratori on October 15, 2016, at Marcel Picot stadium in Tomblaine, eastern France (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh