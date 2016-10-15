Bundesliga: Lahm, Ancelotti slam Bayern's 'bad attitude'

Both captain Philipp Lahm and coach Carlo Ancelotti both slammed Bayern Munich's 'bad attitude' as Saturday's 2-2 draw at ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt left them winless in three games.

Bayern host PSV Eindhoven in a key Champions League game on Wednesday needing a win, following their 1-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid nearly three weeks ago, to stay on course for the knock-out stage.

Having also drawn 1-1 with Cologne in the Bundesliga before the international break, the German league draw with Frankfurt was neither the performance nor the result Ancelotti wanted.

"We didn't play well and showed a bad attitude, we didn't deserve to win," fumed the Bayern boss.

"It was better in the first half and the result was ok, but we were asleep for the first 45 minutes, which is too much in any game.

"Ok, ten minutes without good concentration -- it can happen, but not a whole half.

Philipp Lahm (left) tackles Ante Rebic in Bayern Munich's match against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 15, 2015 (AFP)

