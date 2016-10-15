Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 21:10 CET

Bright Addae: Ghanaian midfielder shown red card in Serie B

Bright Addae was shown a straight red card for a rough foul in the Italian Serie B on Saturday when his side Ascoli where hammered 4-1 by Verona.

The 23-year-old was sent off following a horrific tackle on an opponent in thew 45th minute.

Addae's sending off was blamed for the side's capitulation, leading to the heavy defeat.

The defeat leaves the Ghanaian player's club 21st on the league table with seven points.

