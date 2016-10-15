Welcome: Black Maidens arrive in Ghana

The Black Maidens have arrived in Accra after exiting from the ongoing world 2016 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament which is being held in Jordan.

The Ghana U17 female side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Korea DPR in the quarter final stage after the Asian side scored a 94th minute goal.

The Ghanaian delegation left Jordan on Friday October 14 and made a transit in Dubai before arriving in Accra on Saturday afternoon.

The delegation was met on arrival by a GFA delegation lead by Emergency Committee member Nana Banyin Eyison and Executive Committee member Madam Leanier Addy.

Nana Banyin urged congratulated the team for their performance at the competition and urged them to continue to be perfect ambassadors for the country through soccer.

' You raised the flag of Ghana high at the tournament and it was just unfortunate that we lost with just few minutes to the end the game against Korea'.

' On behalf of the president of the Association, I will like to welcome you back home and I believe that you will continue to progress to the other national team's and make our nation proud', the EMCO member said.

The Black Maidens lost 5-0 to Japan but quickly bounced back to beat USA (2-1) and Paraguay (1-0) to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

