EPL on Citi FM: Arsenal win, Man City pay penalty [Photos]

The Premier League resumed on Saturday after the international break and there was drama galore! Here’s our round-up…

Manchester City 1-1 Everton



Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg saved TWO penalties as Manchester City failed to win for the second successive game.

City dominated the first half and were given the chance to open the scoring from the spot when Phil Jagielka tripped David Silva, but Stekelenburg kept out Kevin de Bruyne's effort to keep Everton level at the break.

Everton took the lead midway through the second-half against the run of play as Romelu Lukaka outpaced Gael Clichy and fired home.

Jagielka then brought down Sergio Aguero to give another penalty away but once again Stekelenburg guessed right to keep out City.

It looked like being one of those days for Pep Guardiola's men but Nolito struck to claim a point which keeps City top of the Premier League on goal difference.

Arsenal 3-2 Swansea City



Theo Walcott scored twice to help ten-man Arsenal secure a sixth straight Premier League victory and move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

The England international netted twice inside the opening 33 minutes to put the Gunners in command.

Swansea, in Bob Bradley's first game as manager, pulled a goal back before the break through Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Birthday boy Mesut Ozil volleyed home to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead but the Swans again reduced the deficit through substitute Borja Baston.

Arsenal had Granit Xhaka sent off with 20 minutes left to play but held on to continue their excellent run.

Bournemouth 6-1 Hull City



Junior Stanislas scored twice as Bournemouth thrashed Hull at the Vitality Stadium.

Charlie Daniels opened the scoring for the hosts inside five minutes, firing into an empty net after a Stanislas free-kick came crashing back off the post.

Ryan Mason pulled the Tigers level against the run of play after half an hour, but Steve Cook’s header and a Stanislas penalty put the Cherries in command at half-time.

Bournemouth continued to dominate after the break and Stanislas converted his second from an Adam Smith cross midway through the second half to extend the home side's advantage.

Callum Wilson and Dan Gosling then added two more goals late on to seal an emphatic win for Eddie Howe's men.

West Brom 1-1 Tottenham



Deli Alli rescued a point for Tottenham at the Hawthorns with a dramatic late equaliser.

Spurs looked to be heading for their first defeat of the season when Nacer Chadli netted against his old with eight minutes left.

But Alli prodded home with just a minute left of normal time to maintain Spurs' unbeaten start to the campaign.

Stoke 2-0 Sunderland



Joe Allen continued his scoring run to earn Stoke a first win of the season against Sunderland.

The former Liverpool midfielder scored twice at the Bet365 Stadium to take his tally to four goals in three games.

The result means rock bottom Sunderland are now the only club yet to win a Premier League game this term.

