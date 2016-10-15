Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
15 October 2016

Baba Rahman: Ghanaian defender features as Schlake draw 1-1 with Augsburg

Baba Rahman picked up a point on his return to his former club as his Schalke side were held to a 1-1 draw in Augsburg.

For the first time in the Bundesliga, goal-line technology was used to validate Nabil Bentaleb's 65th-minute goal, which put the visitors in front.

His shot from just outside the penalty area bounced down off the crossbar and back into play, although the ball did cross the line with the referee's watch confirming as much.

Augsburg could have no arguments about the decision and they focused their efforts into finding an equaliser, which arrived in the 77th minute from the feet of Daniel Baier.

It was the least Augsburg deserved as they deprived their former coach the joy of a win on his return to the Augsburg Arena.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

