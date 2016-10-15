Real Madrid star: Ronaldo gets nutmegged in training, angrily kicks ball at Journalists

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid star, took part in a curious incident in training on Friday at Valdebebas. Ronaldo reacted in a strange way while taking part in a rondo while the media watched.

The Real Madrid superstar was playing the Rondo at the European champions' training complex in Valdebebas when his Brazilian teammate placed the ball perfectly between his legs to the other side of the circle.

The 31-year-old then continued to throw his hands up into the air and appeared to be especially annoyed with Marcelo, who congratulated Danilo and kept laughing following the nutmeg.

Ronaldo finished off his strop by kicking the ball into a crowd of journalists. And, belying his usual pinpoint accuracy, it took him him two attempts to get the ball clear.

According to AS, Ronaldo was quoted as saying to the media watching above: 'Now you have something to put later, eh? Cristiano is angry. Now you have material for two days!'

Zinedine Zidane's open training session last 15 minutes ahead of their match at Real Betis this weekend.

