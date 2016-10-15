Francis Dadzie scores again as Sporting Clube de Goa rout Vasco SC 5-0 in India

Francis Dadzie continued his fine form by scoring one of the goals for Sporting Clube de Goa who thumped Vasco SC 5 - 0 at Duler Stadium on Friday in the Goa Pro League.

Sporting found the net finally in the 32nd minute when Victorino initiated a good move in the mid to find Joseph timing his run perfectly from the left to slot home the first goal for Sporting.

They doubled the lead three minutes later through Victorino himself getting into the party with a 30 yards screamer.

Glan made it 3 - 0 with a brilliantly placed shot from the edge of the box to put Sporting in a commanding position.

After the break, Dadzie converted a spot kick in the 54th minute after a handball.

He then made fantastic run followed by a selfless assist when he saw Victorino in a slightly better position, the latter made the most of this opportunity making it 5 - 0 for Sporting.

