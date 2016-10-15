Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 12:55 CET

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri lauds Amartey ahesd of Chelsea clash

English Premier League champions Leicester City will take on the Chelsea on Saturday afternoon as N'golo Lante faces his former side.

Kante who was Leicester City's main engine for the title last season left for the London club after his successful stint with the champions.

And as he primes for the clash this afternoon, his former role in midfield for the Leicester side still looks hollow as the Foxes are yet to find the right replacement.

But Leicester's Italian manager says Ghana's Amartey is adopting very well.

"I think Daniel improves a lot," said the Italian. "I am very happy with him. He played so many matches on the flank in his previous team and sometimes in the middle as centre-back or central midfielder. I've always believed his best position is as a central midfielder. Slowly, slowly, he is only 21 years old. It is not easy to take this position," he told Sky Sports.

Amartey's improvement is encouraging but he cannot compete with the dynamism of Kante, who averaged 64.0 sprints per 90 minutes last season compared to Amartey's 46.2.

It's a considerable difference, and it partly explains why Kante's absence has upset the team's balance so much.

