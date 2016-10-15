Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 17:36 CET

PHOTOS: Samuel Tetteh celebrates brace with FC Liefering teammates

Watch celebration photos of Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh after scoring a brace for FC Liefering in their 5-1 win at Floridsdorfer AC on Friday.

Tetteh opened the scoring on 19 minutes and then made it 3-0 with another strike after 54 minutes.

He has now scored nine goals in 13 matches.
FC Liefering lead the Austrian second-tier league with 31 points; six more than second place Austria Lustenau.

