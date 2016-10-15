Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 12:55 CET

Jeffrey Schlupp handed first start; Daniel Amartey in starting XI as Leicester face Chelsea

Jeffrey Schlupp will be making his first start of the season for defending champions Leicester City against Chelsea at Stamford in Saturday's early kick off.

The versatile player has made just one appearance this term due to an injury he picked up early on.

Schlupp has been named in starting XI alongside Ghana international teammate Daniel Amartey.

Amartey will be making his sixth start and seventh league appearance.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, HernÃ¡ndez, Huth, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Albrighton, Drinkwater, Amartey, Schlupp, Musa, Vardy.

Today's starting XI #CheLei pic.twitter.com/r3dctGnIBX

— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 15, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

