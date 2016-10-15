Hearts, Bechem Coach In Romance

Hearts of Oak are in deep romance with Bechem United Coach, Manuel Zacharias, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

A source close to the Rainbow family has said talks between the expatriate and the former has reached pole position.

This writer's probe into the FA Cup winning trainer indicates that Hearts are bent on securing the coach's signature ahead of the coming season.

And should the deal succeed, he will take over from caretaker coach Yaw Preko, making him the third expatriate in few months after Kenichi Yatsuhashi and Sergio Traguil and the fifth in the last two seasons.

“Talks between the two is at the advanced stage, I will not be surprised if they name him the new coach in the coming days,” the source hinted.

Coach Zacharias breathed life into Bechem United in last season's campaign; helping them to finish in seventh position, and securing them a place in the CAF Confederations Cup after beating Okwawu United in the FA Cup final.

Hearts have struggled to annex the league's trophy the last seven years and indications are that the move for the new trainer is part of plans to reclaim the top spot.

