All Set For Tema Open

Preparations have hit top gear for this year's Tema Open golf tourney at the Tema Country Golf Club, Joshua Peprah, captain of the club has said.

The biggest golfing event on the Club's calendar tees off from October 20 to 23, with the pros setting the tone with a 72-hole.

Their amateurs counterparts take their turn in a 36-hole on Saturday and Sunday.

An 18-hole event has been designed for the youth on October 22 after the professionals tee-off time, while the seniors-65years and above will engage in a 9-hole event on Sunday-October 23.

It has received sponsorship from Subah Info solution Ghana Limited, Somotex Ghana Limited, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, First National Bank, Beige Capital Ghana Limited and Kenya Airways, First Atlantic Bank, Nero Mineral Water and Accra Brewery limited.

All play shall be in accordance with the Rules of Golf as approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf of St. Andrews, the Ghana Golf Association and in accordance with the Local Rules of Tema Golf Club, according to the Club.

Combatants will vie for honours in Men Scratch 36 Holes, Ladies Handicap 36 Holes , Men Handicap 36 Holes Professionals 72 Holes , Men Special (GP) 36 Holes, Youth 18 Holes

Ladies Scratch 36 Holes, Seniors – 65yrs Above- 9 Holes.

Amateurs, GH¢ 100.00, Pros. GH¢ 100.00, would be charged as entry fees.

Captains of various Clubs are required to certify on the entry form correct Handicap of each entrant when submitting the entry list.

In the event of the course being declared unplayable for any justifiable reason by the Competition committee, the competition will be determined on as many completed rounds of nine holes as possible.

If a tie occurs in the first position in the Scratch event, the winner will be decided by a 3 Holes play off, starting from Hole 16 and ending in Hole 18. If no winner emerges after the 3 Holes play off, a “sudden death” play off, starting from Hole 1 will be played to decide the winner.

The first position in the other event will be decided on “count – back” with scores played on the last day of the competition.

All competitors are to report to the Official Starter not later than 5 minutes before the starting time. In the event of player reporting later than stipulated time but within the 5 minutes of his starting time and ready to play, the player shall incur a penalty of 2 strokes.

A competitor shall incur outright disqualification, if his or her group has completed Hole 1 by the time he/she reports.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum