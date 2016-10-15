Betway is new headline sponsor for Ashgold

Betway is the new sponsor for AshGold in a deal that begins from next season.

The company replaces Permafix as headline sponsors of Miners. Anglo Gold Ashanti, the owners of the club have reduced their financial commitment to the club over the few years due to a fall in the prices of gold which compelled it to lay off workers, hence the need for a sponsor to boost the club's financial needs

The two parties officially announced the sponsorship package; however, they refused to disclose the details of the contract.

''I'm very excited about this sponsorship agreement and convinced that our favourite team and the pride of Obuasi will continue to shine and win more national and continental laurels,'' AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo said.

Country Manager for Betway Ghana Rex Danquah said, ''We have followed with keen interest the successes chalked by Ash Gold FC. Their winning mentality and effective and professional administration has endeared us to the team,'' he said.

This is part of Betway’s strategy to establish itself as a major player in the development of sports on the African continent.

Ash Gold FC is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Ghanaian Premier League, and is considered one of the top three clubs in the top division. The club boasts one of the best FIFA accredited sporting facilities in the country, and being the only club in the Ghana Premier League to own a multi-purpose stadium, has the capacity for training pitches and facilities for a football academy. The club has produced notable players in the country, including current Black Stars internationals Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos), Jonathan Mensah (FC Anzhi), Lawrence Lartey (Kaizer Chiefs) and national goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class sports betting entertainment and the official principal sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United, Onduparaka FC in Uganda and Mathare United in Kenya.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports