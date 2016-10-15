Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 10:40 CET

Ghanaian forward Patrick Adu scores equaliser for El Nasr against Ismaily in Egyptian top-flight

Former Berekum Chelsea striker Patrick Adu underlined his striking potency by scoring the equaliser for El Nasr Tadeen in their 1-1 stalemate with Ismaily on Friday.

Adu, 25, restored parity for his side after Ismaily had gone 1-0 ahead in the 14th minute.

He scored his first goal of the season in Friday's game.

