Sports News | 15 October 2016 10:40 CET
Ghanaian forward Patrick Adu scores equaliser for El Nasr against Ismaily in Egyptian top-flight
Former Berekum Chelsea striker Patrick Adu underlined his striking potency by scoring the equaliser for El Nasr Tadeen in their 1-1 stalemate with Ismaily on Friday.
Adu, 25, restored parity for his side after Ismaily had gone 1-0 ahead in the 14th minute.
He scored his first goal of the season in Friday's game.
