Sports News | 15 October 2016 09:55 CET

UAE side to swoop for Medeama’s Akwesi Donsu

United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda is looking to sign Medeama's midfielder Kwesi Donsu after a breathtaking season.

Donsu ended the Ghana Premier League season as one of the most outstanding players after scoring 15 goals for Medeama with 10 coming by way of free kicks.

He has been linked with a number of clubs both in the Ghana Premier League and also in other continents.

