Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo scored one of the consolation goals for ten-man Sonnenhof GroÃŸaspach who suffered a 3-2 home loss against Paderborn on Friday night.

The 21-year-old cut the deficit for his side with a 66th minute strike at the mechatronik Arena.

Kwadwo, a former Kaiserslautern player, joined GroBaspach before the start of the current season and he scored his first goal of the season in the game.

