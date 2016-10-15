Elmina Sharks are in the Premier League to stay - Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum

Founder of newly promoted Elmina Sharks, Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum, is confident his side are in the Premier League for an extended stay.

The Elmina side claimed the top spot of Zone 2 in the Division One League with games to spare and the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party is confident they can continue such fine form in the elite division.

Players with the required experience and composure are needed for the top division and Dr. Ndoum has already set sets on targets.

“What we need are good players to strengthen the team so if Hearts of Oak or Kotoko are having a player they can’t handle him well, we will move boldly and sign the player and during our preseason we will bring in players because our ultimate aim is stay in the premier league.”

In addition to this, Dr. Ndoum is aiming to have the club run as a professional model as he looks to entice Ghanaian players abroad back home.

“We want to run the club the way the foreigners are running their clubs. We want supporters to purchase our jerseys and feel proud about it. We want people to come to the stadium and watch our matches so we can havw enough money to pay the players well because they move out of the country because they want to play for money so if a player is playing for us and he having his own house and a car I don’t think he will move out of the country.

“We are building a world class stadium and it will be completed in November. There is a second phase that we need to start with the inclusion of dormitories that help the players to feel comfortable and stay around. We are doing all these things to attract the Ghanaian based players abroad to come back home.” Dr. Ndoum concluded.

Elmina Sharks will join Ebusua Dwarfs as the two teams from the Central Region to compete in the 2016/17 league season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports