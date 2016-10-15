Zamalek ordered to pay Junior Agogo Euros 557, 000

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour revealed that FIFA threatened Zamalek with a six-point deduction in the league if Junior Agogo's late dues were not paid within 15 days.

Agogo joined Zamalek from English club Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2008, when the club was chaired by Mamdouh Abbas.

However, only nine months after joining Zamalek, the Ghanaian striker terminated his three-year contract with the White Castle over unpaid dues and reported the Egyptian side to FIFA.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had ordered Zamalek to pay the Ghanaian striker, who retired from professional football in 2012, a total of 807,000 euros.

While speaking to El-Asema satellite channel on Monday, Mansour revealed that he already paid 250,000 euros to Agogo, although he wasn't the one who signed him in the first place.

“I was supposed to pay the seventh installment of Agogo's dues, but Mamdouh Abbas froze Zamalek's assets so now we were unable to pay him,” continued Mortada.

Abbas had managed to freeze Zamalek bank accounts in March 2016 over unpaid dues, saying he loaned the club EGP42 million during his stint as president.

Mansour also had a message for FIFA saying, “Agogo's money is still with Mamdouh Abbas, the government has frozen the assets. Zamalek is being threatened with a six-point deduction in the coming period if the situation is not resolved.”

“Before every important Zamalek game, previous players' requests for late dues pile on us,” Mansour concluded.

Zamalek's next game is against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final on October 15 in South Africa.