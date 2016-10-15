Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 03:55 CET

Samuel Tetteh: Ghana striker scores a brace in FC Liefering 5-1 win

Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh scored a brace for his side FC Liefering as they thumped Floridsdorfer AC 5-1 in the Austrian second division league on Friday.

The 20-year-old grabbed the opener for his side in the 19th minute before he netted his second 9 minutes into the second-half.

Megrim Berisha also scored two goals with Lorenz Grabovac scoring one at the FAC Platz Arena. Cape Verde Island striker Flavio Dos Santos netted a consolation goal for the home side late in the game. 

The victory extends their lead at the top of the able as they look to gain promotion to the Austrian top flight at the end of the season.

Tetteh, who was part of the Ghana squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda, has scored 9 goals so far in the season.

