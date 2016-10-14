GOC appreciates sponsors for Olympic participation

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to all sponsors and supporters who responded to the call to support Team Ghana at the recent campaign to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

According to the GOC, the invaluable sponsorship and contributions played a huge role in ensuring that young sportsmen and sportswomen were able to live out their dreams in Rio.

A statement copied to the GNA Sports said ''We want to publicly acknowledge the contributions you made in order for Ghanaians to also have the opportunity to appreciate the support you gave our Olympic team''.

It added ''special 'Thank you' to Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Minister of Youth and Sports and his team at the Ministry. It was his commitment in ensuring that the contingent got the support it needed that led him to initiate and sustain the conversations with Ghana National Petrolum Company (GNPC), which ultimately led to the funding they provided for the team.

''Similarly, he successfully arranged for his team to directly pay per the bulk of the per diems in Rio, for the 32-member contingent.

''Without the support of the sponsors and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Team Ghana's participation at the Rio 2016 Olympics would not have been possible. You helped make Ghana proud''.

Below is the list of corporate sponsorship the GOC received leading up to the Rio 2016 Games:

The GOC's Headline Sponsor, African Tiger, with the brand name 'Cocoa from Ghana' - US$171,500 support for GOC activities including Rio Olympics

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) - US$120,000 support for flight tickets

Nyaho Medical Centre - provided free health-care screening valued at GH¢25,000.00.

Donewell Insurance - insurance cover valued at GH¢1,000,000.00.

National Petroleum Authority - a financial donation of US$12,000.

Group Nduom - a donation of US$10,000 cash, and four hotel rooms in Rio valued at US$22,000.

Elmina Beach Resort (Golden Beach Resort, ELMINA) - provided discount for accommodation and feeding for athletes and officials for pre-Games camping

Nosirrah Plastic & Recycling Ghana Limited - donated 600 tubes of '3M Ultrathin Insect Repellent Lotion' valued at US$4,800.00.

SUNAIS (arranged by PANOSPORTS of China) - free kitting of track suits, shorts, polo shirts, bag packs, socks, towels, footwear etc

World Cock (arranged by PANOSPORTS of China) - free leather shoes, belts and purses.

