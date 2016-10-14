Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 14 October 2016 22:40 CET

Ghana attacker Samuel Tetteh hits double to propel Liefering to massive win in Austria

Ghana attacker Samuel Tetteh registered a brace to propel Liefering to a massive 5-1 win over Floridsdorfer in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday. 

The 20-year-old raced his side into a 19th minute lead at the FAC Platz Arena before he netted his second 9 minutes into the second-half.

Tetteh, who was part of the Ghana squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda, was replaced in the 60th minute.

He has scored 9 goals so far in the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

