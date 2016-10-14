Premier League: Confident Chelsea boss Antonio Conte laughs off sack talk

Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea after bookmakers suspended betting on the Italian being sacked.

Conte has only been in charge at Stamford Bridge since July, but he had to answer questions about his job security on Friday following heavy betting on his imminent dismissal 24 hours earlier.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is notorious for acting quickly when he feels a manager is underachieving and last season he sacked Jose Mourinho eight months after his team won the Premier League.

But, although Chelsea have endured some difficult moments in the early stages of Conte's reign, including consecutive lacklustre defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal, it would be a bizarre move to axe the Italian after only nine games.

play

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich last season sacked Jose Mourinho eight months after his team won the Premier League (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh