Sports News | 14 October 2016 21:10 CET

Premier League: Guardiola backs Aguero to recover from penalty pain

Pep Guardiola insisted Friday that Sergio Aguero has the mental strength to bounce back from a nightmare week.

The Manchester City striker has returned to England seeking a lift after suffering a significant setback to his World Cup hopes with Argentina.

Aguero suffered a minor calf problem during a 2-2 draw in Peru on Thursday of last week, but recovered in time to face Paraguay on Tuesday -- only to miss a penalty as Edgardo Bauza?s side lost 1-0 in Cordoba.

Those results have left Argentina outside the top four automatic qualification places for Russia 2018 with eight of their 18 matches to play, and Aguero admitting he could be dropped by Bauza.

Aguero had an excellent start to the season with his club, scoring 11 goals in his first six matches, including Champions League hat-tricks for City against Steaua Bucharest and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

He did not find the net in either of City?s two matches before the recent international break, though, and is bidding to get back to form for the Premier League leaders when City welcome Everton to Eastlands on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero's Argentina is currently outside the top four automatic qualification places for the World Cup in Russia in 2018 after a run of disappointing results and eight of 18 matches left to play (AFP/File)

