The young talented duo have dazzled in their respective top-flight leagues but, while Marcus Rashford is increasingly exalting his stock and becoming a revelation for the English national team, Latif Blessing's international career has not even kickstarted after yet another snub by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

Weekends without club football are normally considered by many as boring but, in truth, it comes with its own gleam and adrenaline. It is an occasion when countries recognise and reward hardworking - and deserving - players with call-ups. Earning a call-up to one's national side is no mean feat. It comes with a sense of pride to behold and, that is why every young, upcoming footballer dreams of a day when he dons that holy grail - the national jersey.

The FIFA international break actually sets the tone for football stars to bring the sparks of their club form to national level. And this weekend provided the perfect platform for all the various national teams to participate in either world cup qualifiers or friendly matches across the globe. But as Marcus Rashford dazzled the Wembley stadium crowd with an appearance off the bench, many Ghanaians would have murmured and soliloquied: where is Ghana's own version, Latif Blessing?

The rise of both youngsters has been as identical as it has been meteoric. This is a tale of two prodigious talents who have delivered top performances at club level for Manchester United and Liberty Professionals respectively. But while one is revered and adored, the other is simply ignored. As draconian as that may sound, while Rashford is enjoying a productive stint with his national side, Blessing is nowhere close to his. And as similar as their attributes may look, their paths to international greatness looks far too different. The constant snub of Latif Blessing by the technical handlers of the Black Stars is something that has got many people questioning the criteria being used in selecting players.

