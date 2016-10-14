Ghana Premier League: Betway seals sponsorship deal with AshGold

Betway has officially replaced Permafix as the headline sponsors of Ashanti Gold, starting from next season.

Anglo Gold Ashanti, the owners of the club have reduced their financial commitment to the club over the few years due to a fall in the prices of gold which compelled it to lay off workers, hence the need for a sponsor to boost the club's financial needs

There have been reports that AshGold and Betway were close to sealing a deal, but both parties were tight-lipped about it.

The two parties officially announced the sponsorship package; however, they refused to disclose the details of the contract.

''I'm very excited about this sponsorship agreement and convinced that our favourite team and the pride of Obuasi will continue to shine and win more national and continental laurels,'' AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo said.

Country Manager for Betway Ghana Rex Danquah said explained their decision to partner.

''We have followed with keen interest the successes chalked by Ash Gold FC. Their winning mentality and effective and professional administration has endeared us to the team,'' he said.

