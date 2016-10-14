Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 14 October 2016 18:55 CET

Ghana football needs attitudinal change to help Black Stars qualify for Russia World Cup-Fred Pappoe

Former vice President of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe says only attitudinal change can help the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

The Stars had a disappointing start to the qualifying series after a breathtaking 0-0 drawn game with the Cranes of Uganda in Tamale.

'if we keep doing what we are doing and do not change we will not qualify,' Pappoe told Kumasi based Otec FM

'People who have been placed in a position to help must be up and doing.'

'Everyone concerned with the team must wake up from his slumber and work. They must bury their pride, work in unity and harmony for the team. If we don't do that, we will not qualify.'

