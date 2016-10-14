Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Joe Dodoo believes Rangers is best club to help him become global star

Ghanaian Joe Dodoo believes Rangers provide him the best platform to achieve his career  objectives.

Dodoo signed a five-year deal from English Premier League champions Leicester City.

He made four appearances before being hit with injury.

The 21-year-old: "It's great because we do analysis every day, sometimes even twice a day, and for me, I want to be in an environment where you are improving because that is they way to succeed in football.

''It's important to see how people think about football, how they think about the game and how we're going to break teams down because they won't let us roll them over.

''It is a good standard of football here.
"It is very competitive and there is so much passion from the fans and the teams because everybody wants to beat Rangers."

