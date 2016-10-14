Black Queens preparations for African Women's Championship good- head coach Basigi

Black Queens head coach Yussif Basigi is satisfied with his side's preparation for the 2016 African Women's Championship next month in Cameroon.

He has been preparing with a 34-man provisional squad at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram.

''We have been in camp for about two weeks now and I must say, I am really impressed with the preparations so far,'' Basigi said.

''The ladies are fired-up for the championship and yesterday, we had two more foreign players joining the team.

''And hopefully, in few weeks, I will name my final squad for the championship.''

